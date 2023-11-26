Swati Singh By

Express News Service

Navigating the vast realm of skincare products has always been a challenge for me, but my inclination towards natural ingredients led me to discover La Pink’s Ideal Bright Face Serum featuring white haldi. Over the past few weeks, I have incorporated this serum into my daily routine, and the results have been impressive.

This product, promising a brightened, glass-like complexion, has truly delivered. Enriched with Kakadu plum, sea lettuce flakes, and cactus flower extract, it leaves my skin plump and radiant. Kakadu plum’s high vitamin C content evens out my skin tone, while white haldi and sea lettuce flakes work to reduce pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots.

The cactus flower extract adds to the serum’s efficacy by hydrating and soothing the skin, diminishing inflammation, fine lines, and scars. The frosted glass bottle and easy-to-use pump make application a breeze. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing formula aligns with its promise of being suitable for all skin types, and the overall experience has been nothing short of satisfying.

Ideal Bright Face Serum Price: Rs 845

Available at: lapink.com



