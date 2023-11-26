Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Glow Getter

The cactus flower extract adds to the serum’s efficacy by hydrating and soothing the skin, diminishing inflammation, fine lines, and scars.

Published: 26th November 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2023 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

By Swati Singh
Express News Service

Navigating the vast realm of skincare products has always been a challenge for me, but my inclination towards natural ingredients led me to discover La Pink’s Ideal Bright Face Serum featuring white haldi. Over the past few weeks, I have incorporated this serum into my daily routine, and the results have been impressive.

This product, promising a brightened, glass-like complexion, has truly delivered. Enriched with Kakadu plum, sea lettuce flakes, and cactus flower extract, it leaves my skin plump and radiant. Kakadu plum’s high vitamin C content evens out my skin tone, while white haldi and sea lettuce flakes work to reduce pigmentation, blemishes and dark spots.

The cactus flower extract adds to the serum’s efficacy by hydrating and soothing the skin, diminishing inflammation, fine lines, and scars. The frosted glass bottle and easy-to-use pump make application a breeze. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing formula aligns with its promise of being suitable for all skin types, and the overall experience has been nothing short of satisfying.

Ideal Bright Face Serum Price: Rs 845                   

Available at: lapink.com
  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp