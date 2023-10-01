Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Come autumn and hair fall problems skyrocket for me. From trying homemade remedies to masks and oils, I go from pillar to post to counter it. This time I decided to give the Black Charm hair oil from the Secret Haircare a try. And I was not disappointed.

With ingredients such as coconut oil, curry leaves, brahmi and bhringraj, the oil focuses on controlling hair fall and dandruff. The product also claims to aid hair growth. While I can’t say much about hair growth—given that I have used it only for a fortnight—the oil does a pretty good job of controlling hair fall.

What I liked most about it is that it does not sit heavy on the scalp, washes off easily and has a pleasant aroma. If you are planning to use it overnight, I suggest using a showercap or placing a hand towel on the pillow to protect it from staining. While the oil is not exactly cheap, it is worth every penny.

Black Charm hair oil Price: Rs 1,049

Available at: thesecrethaircare.com



Come autumn and hair fall problems skyrocket for me. From trying homemade remedies to masks and oils, I go from pillar to post to counter it. This time I decided to give the Black Charm hair oil from the Secret Haircare a try. And I was not disappointed. With ingredients such as coconut oil, curry leaves, brahmi and bhringraj, the oil focuses on controlling hair fall and dandruff. The product also claims to aid hair growth. While I can’t say much about hair growth—given that I have used it only for a fortnight—the oil does a pretty good job of controlling hair fall. What I liked most about it is that it does not sit heavy on the scalp, washes off easily and has a pleasant aroma. If you are planning to use it overnight, I suggest using a showercap or placing a hand towel on the pillow to protect it from staining. While the oil is not exactly cheap, it is worth every penny. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Black Charm hair oil Price: Rs 1,049 Available at: thesecrethaircare.com