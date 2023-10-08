'From dolls to humans': The rise of 'Trap Tox' procedures to get the 'Barbie look'

Swati Singh By

The film Barbie has come and gone, but Barbie Mania refuses to die down. After pink attires and experiments with the signature ponytail hairstyle, women are now going for a more transformative approach, literally, by seeking cosmetic procedures to look like the iconic doll. ‘Barbie Botox’ treatment, also referred to as ‘Trap Tox,’ has surged in popularity in India and the rest of the world, promising to sculpt a neck-lengthened, shoulder-slimmed look reminiscent of the popular figure. The term was coined by Florida-based content creator Isabelle Lux, who also shared her treatment experience in a TikTok video that has garnered over 2.5 lakh views.

The 32-year-old received 40 units of neurotoxin injected into each trapezius muscle, located from the back to the neck. Her aim was to slim her shoulders for her wedding and alleviate some upper back pain.

Dr Sonia Tekchandani, a celebrity dermatologist and the founder of Tender Skin International, describes the treatment, “The procedure involves injecting botulinum toxin precisely into the trapezius muscles. It is designed to create a more feminine appearance by relaxing and weakening these muscles, resulting in a subtle reduction in shoulder size and a more elongated neck,” she says.

The dermatologist suggests that Barbie Botox’s appeal extends beyond aesthetics. “Patients who suffer from migraines, headaches, or neck pain due to overactive trapezius muscles may find relief through this treatment. Individuals who desire a specific body contour with a well-defined 90° angle between the neck and shoulder, or those experiencing the effects of ‘tech neck’ due to prolonged device use may also benefit. It also aids in improving posture,” she says.

While the treatment has gained popularity among those seeking to achieve a doll-like appearance, it has not been without its fair share of controversy. Botox injections, though considered safe, come with potential risks. “Every individual’s anatomy is unique; if administered incorrectly, there is a chance of complete muscle paralysis. Over time, it can also result in muscle weakening, ultimately causing the muscle to atrophy. Additionally, there is a rare possibility of the neurotoxin migrating from the initial injection site and affecting nearby muscles,” says Dr Neha Gupta, a plastic surgeon at Max Hospital, Noida. She, however, says that when performed on well-selected patients by qualified plastic surgeons, the procedure is generally safe.

Typically, the effects of Barbie Botox last between four to six months, but follow-up treatments should be considered to maintain the desired look. Tekchandani says, “After the procedure, patients should adhere to specific post-treatment precautions, such as avoiding heavy weight lifting for at least one week to optimise the recovery process.”

It’s essential to remember that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. While it’s fine to experiment with aesthetics, it’s equally important to promote self-acceptance and self-esteem. No one should feel compelled to alter their appearance to fit an idealised image.

