Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Effortless Elegance  

What I loved most about the product is that it’s made with natural ingredients like beeswax, carnuba wax, candelila Wax, jojoba oil, castor oil and Vitamin E.

Published: 15th October 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2023 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Swati Singh
Express News Service

For daily office-goers, less is more when it comes to carrying beauty products. Therefore, Love Earth’s Lip and Cheek Tint multipot turned out to be just the multi-tasker I was looking for. It serves as a lip, cheek and an eyelid tint, and provides an instant, matte-finish look while moisturising chapped lips.

What I loved most about the product is that it’s made with natural ingredients like beeswax, carnuba wax, candelila Wax, jojoba oil, castor oil and Vitamin E.

It’s available in shades such as ‘Never Look Back’, an orange perfect for brunch; ‘Be The Change’, a pretty pink for a dinner date; and ‘Watch Me Slay’, a beautiful brown ideal for a more neutral, everyday look. The multipurpose tint has a pleasant chocolate-vanilla fragrance and can be easily applied with fingers or brush. 

I used it generously on my lips, cheekbones and eyelids, but it didn’t feel heavy on the skin. The best part? It’s portable, fitting easily into my pocket or purse, making touch-ups a snap. It has become my daily beauty essential for a natural, effortless look.         

Lip & Cheek Tint Multipot Price: Rs. 599 

Available at: loveearth.in

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp