Swati Singh By

Express News Service

For daily office-goers, less is more when it comes to carrying beauty products. Therefore, Love Earth’s Lip and Cheek Tint multipot turned out to be just the multi-tasker I was looking for. It serves as a lip, cheek and an eyelid tint, and provides an instant, matte-finish look while moisturising chapped lips.

What I loved most about the product is that it’s made with natural ingredients like beeswax, carnuba wax, candelila Wax, jojoba oil, castor oil and Vitamin E.

It’s available in shades such as ‘Never Look Back’, an orange perfect for brunch; ‘Be The Change’, a pretty pink for a dinner date; and ‘Watch Me Slay’, a beautiful brown ideal for a more neutral, everyday look. The multipurpose tint has a pleasant chocolate-vanilla fragrance and can be easily applied with fingers or brush.

I used it generously on my lips, cheekbones and eyelids, but it didn’t feel heavy on the skin. The best part? It’s portable, fitting easily into my pocket or purse, making touch-ups a snap. It has become my daily beauty essential for a natural, effortless look.

Lip & Cheek Tint Multipot Price: Rs. 599

Available at: loveearth.in

