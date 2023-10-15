Turning rejection into resilience

Luke Coutinho By

Express News Service

Rejections are like bitter pills of life to swallow. Each of us has experienced it at some point in our lives. Whether it is a job opportunity slipping through our fingers, a romantic interest fading away, or a creative endeavour that falls short, the sting of rejection can be sharp and painful. What if, however, we could transform this experience into a catalyst for personal growth? What if we start seeing rejection as a form of divine guidance and a teacher in disguise?

The Power of Perception: Over the years, I have learned to see rejection as a form of protection. It all comes with trusting that when something or someone does not work out for me, it is because there is something or someone better in store. It is a shift in perspective that turns a dead-end into an opportunity. When we adopt this mindset, we cease to see rejection as a full stop; instead, it becomes a comma in the narrative of our lives. Consider this: When a date or love interest does not work out, it is because there is someone more compatible waiting for you. If you miss out on a job opportunity, it is because there is a better fit just around the corner. Trust in this divine redirection; do not resist it.

Imagine the Best for You: Feelings of disappointment, self-doubt and frustration are conventional reactions to a rejection letter. But here is one more way to view it: as a stepping stone towards a better opportunity. By maintaining a positive attitude, confident that the universe has something incredible in store for you, you begin to draw positivity and opportunities into your life. Visualisation is a powerful tool for shaping our destiny. The law of attraction tells us, to achieve something we must vibrate at a higher frequency. This means focusing on our desires, and believing in our capacity to attain them.

Embrace Resilience: It does not mean pretending that everything is fine; that is toxic positivity. It is essential to acknowledge your feelings of disappointment, but we must learn to use them as fuel for growth. Resilience is the cornerstone of this mindset. In every rejection, there is an opportunity for redirection. A failed relationship may have taught you valuable lessons about your true desires in a partner. A rejected manuscript could have motivated you to refine your writing skills. By perceiving the cup as half full and imagining the best for yourself, you open the door to a world of possibilities.

Learning and Growth: As a generation, we have become emotionally weak. Youngsters today fear getting into relationships and making decisions because they fear rejection. We are often sold the idea of being successful at everything, which makes it difficult to experience failure. There is a false sense of entitlement to be successful at everything. Society, mentors, parents and relatives tell you what to do. There is nothing wrong with failing. Remember, you only fail at something, but you are not a failure.

Learning to see rejection in a positive light is difficult, but difficult does not mean impossible. The more we try with an open mind and heart, the more we see and learn. Now, take a moment to think about your past rejections. How did they eventually lead you to something better? Reflect on it.

Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Rejections are like bitter pills of life to swallow. Each of us has experienced it at some point in our lives. Whether it is a job opportunity slipping through our fingers, a romantic interest fading away, or a creative endeavour that falls short, the sting of rejection can be sharp and painful. What if, however, we could transform this experience into a catalyst for personal growth? What if we start seeing rejection as a form of divine guidance and a teacher in disguise? The Power of Perception: Over the years, I have learned to see rejection as a form of protection. It all comes with trusting that when something or someone does not work out for me, it is because there is something or someone better in store. It is a shift in perspective that turns a dead-end into an opportunity. When we adopt this mindset, we cease to see rejection as a full stop; instead, it becomes a comma in the narrative of our lives. Consider this: When a date or love interest does not work out, it is because there is someone more compatible waiting for you. If you miss out on a job opportunity, it is because there is a better fit just around the corner. Trust in this divine redirection; do not resist it. Imagine the Best for You: Feelings of disappointment, self-doubt and frustration are conventional reactions to a rejection letter. But here is one more way to view it: as a stepping stone towards a better opportunity. By maintaining a positive attitude, confident that the universe has something incredible in store for you, you begin to draw positivity and opportunities into your life. Visualisation is a powerful tool for shaping our destiny. The law of attraction tells us, to achieve something we must vibrate at a higher frequency. This means focusing on our desires, and believing in our capacity to attain them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Embrace Resilience: It does not mean pretending that everything is fine; that is toxic positivity. It is essential to acknowledge your feelings of disappointment, but we must learn to use them as fuel for growth. Resilience is the cornerstone of this mindset. In every rejection, there is an opportunity for redirection. A failed relationship may have taught you valuable lessons about your true desires in a partner. A rejected manuscript could have motivated you to refine your writing skills. By perceiving the cup as half full and imagining the best for yourself, you open the door to a world of possibilities. Learning and Growth: As a generation, we have become emotionally weak. Youngsters today fear getting into relationships and making decisions because they fear rejection. We are often sold the idea of being successful at everything, which makes it difficult to experience failure. There is a false sense of entitlement to be successful at everything. Society, mentors, parents and relatives tell you what to do. There is nothing wrong with failing. Remember, you only fail at something, but you are not a failure. Learning to see rejection in a positive light is difficult, but difficult does not mean impossible. The more we try with an open mind and heart, the more we see and learn. Now, take a moment to think about your past rejections. How did they eventually lead you to something better? Reflect on it. Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp