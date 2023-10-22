Product Review - Rosy Revival

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

As the climate changes, my skin tends to become drier and I am always on the lookout for products that can quench its thirst. The Tribe Concepts Godavari Rose mist delivers exactly what I needed. It is crafted from desi roses, and I love its natural fragrance.

It leaves my skin feeling refreshed and well hydrated. Moreover, after using the the product, I noticed that my moisturiser and other skincare products seem to penetrate deeper into the skin, making them more effective. It has also come to the rescue on days when my skin is irritated or red.

The mist offers instant revitalisation, making it a perfect choice for those early morning awakenings when my face tends to be a bit swollen. After cleansing your face, just hold the bottle about eight to 10 inches away from your face, close your eyes, and spray it evenly. Then pat your skin with clean hands to help absorb the mist, apply your moisturiser, and voilà, you are good to go.

Godavari Rose Mist Price: Rs 499

Available at: thetribeconcepts.com

