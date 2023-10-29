Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Colour Me Red  

The unapologetically bright shades are especially suited for South Asian skin tone.

Published: 29th October 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 11:41 PM

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

What’s the difference between cherry red, mahogany red and orange red? Try CTZN’s Code Red range and you will know. The unapologetically bright shades are especially suited for South Asian skin tone. So in case you have been avoiding crimson, worry no more. You will definitely find your match in these lippies.

The colours add the perfect drama to elevate any ensemble. The lipsticks are vegan and carmine-free. Easy to glide over without the help of a primer, they last all day without drying out the lips. It’s creamy, but has a velvety matte finish, which aids in the colour not smudging, and hydrating the lips at the same time. With winter approaching, the shades are just right to flaunt during the day too. 

CTZN Code Red Lipstick Price: Rs 1,299

Available at: Kult App

