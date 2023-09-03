Home Lifestyle Health

Out with chaos, in with Kanban, a Japanese productivity tool for organisation

While kanban can become quite detailed in large-scale applications, you can also implement it on a smaller scale to optimise personal workflow.

Published: 03rd September 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

The visual method, known as Kanban, is a Japanese productivity tool to stay organised. The word itself means ‘signboard’ or ‘billboard’.

The visual method, known as Kanban, is a Japanese productivity tool to stay organised. The word itself means ‘signboard’ or ‘billboard’.

By Maithreyi Soorej
Express News Service

Picture this: You’re at the office, working on a project, surrounded by an array of sticky notes on a whiteboard. Each note represents a task and they’re neatly organised into columns like ‘to do’, ‘doing’, and ‘done’. The visual method, known as Kanban, is a Japanese productivity tool to stay organised. The word itself means ‘signboard’ or ‘billboard’. Emphasising collaboration, flexibility and iterative progress, it helps you understand what needs to be done for yourself, your team, or your organisation to achieve the goals. The method was originally developed by Taiichi Ohno, an industrial engineer at Toyota. Ohno used it as an inventory management system, which utilised just-in-time manufacturing processes to monitor production and initiate orders for new supplies of components and materials.

While kanban can become quite detailed in large-scale applications, you can also implement it on a smaller scale to optimise personal workflow. Many people use whiteboards to create their kanban boards. The core concept revolves around the idea that to accomplish tasks effectively, you must have a clear understanding of where you stand in a project at any given moment. On your board, you typically have three columns: one for actions that haven’t started, one for those in progress, and one for completed jobs.

In kanban, all tasks start at the leftmost column and progress across the board. This provides you with 
a visual representation of the status of each job. Besides the sense of accomplishment when duties reach the ‘done’ column, the approach also helps you gauge the time various processes require. You can also track and improve it by noting the transition time between columns. These boards are typically displayed in the office, and you can shift the corresponding sticky notes as you progress through your tasks. If you’re working on an individual project, you can opt for a small whiteboard placed on your desk.

Creating an online board too can be done in different ways. You can start with a simple Excel sheet, which includes the project name at the top and three columns for ‘to-do’, ‘doing’, and ‘done’. Leave space for notes regarding delays, specific requirements, or any other relevant details for each task. Alternatively, you can use productivity tools like Asana and Trello, which enable you to add notes, files and important information while facilitating team synchronisation.

You can fully commit to this approach by purchasing a pre-made physical board. They often include an extra column for backlog, housing older and predefined tasks that don’t require immediate attention. Some packages even come with markers, erasers and a mounting kit. For a simpler variant, you can consider a folding board equipped with dry-erase magnets, which can replace coloured notes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kanban sticky notes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp