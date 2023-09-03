Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Throwing Shade

Defi Beauty Lip Suede is a game-changer for the Indian skin tone, as it offers shades that work beautifully with warm, medium and deep complexions.

Published: 03rd September 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

By Swati Singh
Express News Service

Defi Beauty Lip Suede is a game-changer for the Indian skin tone, as it offers shades that work beautifully with warm, medium and deep complexions. As someone who’s dusky, it has been often tricky for me to find the perfect nude shade, but I was delighted to find that the six shades in this collection cater specifically to our diverse tones. 

The lipstick’s suede-matte liquid formula glides on effortlessly while providing hydration. The best part is that it is non-transferable and lightweight to the extent that you forget you are even wearing one.
I tried ‘Indian Rose,’ and it emerged as a favourite, as it blends rosy pink with a warm nude for a subtle, everyday look. ‘Chai Shy’ is versatile enough for any occasion.

‘Cinnamon’ introduced a bold and dreamy brown to my collection. Lastly, ‘Kiss & Tell’ is a stunning muted mauve with a touch of brown, flattering my pout effortlessly. The precision tip of the lip wand also ensures seamless application in a single swipe. 

Lip Suede Price: Rs 975

Available at: defibeauty.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp