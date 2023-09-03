Product Review - Throwing Shade

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

Defi Beauty Lip Suede is a game-changer for the Indian skin tone, as it offers shades that work beautifully with warm, medium and deep complexions. As someone who’s dusky, it has been often tricky for me to find the perfect nude shade, but I was delighted to find that the six shades in this collection cater specifically to our diverse tones.

The lipstick’s suede-matte liquid formula glides on effortlessly while providing hydration. The best part is that it is non-transferable and lightweight to the extent that you forget you are even wearing one.

I tried ‘Indian Rose,’ and it emerged as a favourite, as it blends rosy pink with a warm nude for a subtle, everyday look. ‘Chai Shy’ is versatile enough for any occasion.

‘Cinnamon’ introduced a bold and dreamy brown to my collection. Lastly, ‘Kiss & Tell’ is a stunning muted mauve with a touch of brown, flattering my pout effortlessly. The precision tip of the lip wand also ensures seamless application in a single swipe.

Lip Suede Price: Rs 975

Available at: defibeauty.in

