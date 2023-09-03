This new therapy promises remarkable results in quest for youthful skin, sculpted bodies

Swati Singh By

Express News Service

In the ever-evolving world of beauty and wellness, a new treatment has emerged on the horizon: Endospheres therapy. Pioneered in Italy in 2007 and now available in India, this non-surgical treatment—delivered through a hand-held derma roller device—promises remarkable results in the quest for youthful skin and sculpted bodies.

The therapy relies on the principle of Compressive Microvibration, which acts from the skin down to the cellular level. The vibration creates a pumping effect to induce a pulsed, rhythmic reaction in the tissue. Delhi-based aesthetic surgeon Dr Ishan Sardesai, who brought the treatment to India, says, “By stimulating regional lymphatic drainage and blood circulation, it helps tone muscles, tighten the skin, reduce fat, and combat cellulite.” It can also be used on the face to stimulate collagen and elastin production, diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and revitalise the skin’s complexion.

The therapy includes a high-powered deep-tissue massage that can do 10 times more than dry brushing, a body scrub routine, or manual lymphatic massage. Apprehensive about surgical treatments to reduce belly fat, Gurugram-based writer Radhika Chopra decided to give Endospheres a try. “After the first session, I noticed a visible change in my stomach area. Over the next few weeks, coupled with some exercise, my bloating reduced and I could see a flatter stomach, which I hadn’t achieved even after a year of working out at the gym,” says Chopra, who lost two inches in six sittings.

The therapy doesn’t offer one-size-fits-all solutions, but is designed to address a variety of skin concerns. The magic lies in its 55-silicon sphere design applicator that generates low-frequency vibrations. These spheres detect tissue resistance and adapt accordingly. It activates connective tissue to reduce the appearance of cellulite, temporarily increases circulation, and relieves minor aches and pains.

For those concerned about discomfort, the surgeon says there may be a little redness at the site post-procedure for about 20–30 minutes, but there are no other side effects. This means you can slip back into your daily routine soon after the session. Wondering how many sessions it takes to see noticeable results? He recommends a minimum of six sittings for the face and 12 for the stomach and thighs, with two to three sessions per week. The number though may vary depending on individual goals and responses. “Drinking plenty of fluids post-procedure is crucial to activate the lymphatic system and maximise results. This simple step enhances the therapy’s effectiveness,” says Dr Sardesai.

It works alongside other cosmetic procedures too, with a one-month gap between fillers/botox and the therapy. The price starts at Rs 10,000 per session and varies depending on the targeted body part. While the treatment offers promising results, it’s not suitable for pregnant or lactating women, or those on blood thinners.

