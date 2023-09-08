World Physiotherapy Day: Government urged to establish more physiotherapy colleges in TN

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In view of World Physiotherapy Day being observed on Friday (September 8), various physiotherapists have urged the state government to establish more physiotherapy colleges. Currently, two government physiotherapy colleges function in Tiruchy and Chennai, while there are 34 private colleges and three deemed universities in the state.



The focus of World Physiotherapy Day 2023 is arthritis, with an in-depth look at some forms of inflammatory arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis. Physiotherapy has become a pivotal branch in all medical fields and has been witnessing overwhelming demand during post COVID-19 pandemic.



Indian Association of Physiotherapist district convenor Dr S Mohamed Nazeer told TNIE that physiotherapy interventions are crucial in medical areas like hemiplegia, paraplegia, quadriplegia, cerebral palsy, spondylosis, bone fracture, leg, knee and neck pains, and post natum. There is a huge demand for physiotherapists in the orthopaedics department as there are more referrals from the ortho specialist surgeons who advise physiotherapy treatment for in-patients and also out-patients post-discharge from the hospital, he said.



Experts in the field have urged the state government to establish physiotherapy colleges in Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts. "Further, postings should be created for physiotherapy at the primary health centre level, and the number of posts should be increased at district headquarters hospitals and medical colleges. The authorities should also regularise the physiotherapists appointed by the government on consolidated pay during the pandemic at the government medical colleges and a few PHCs," they added.

