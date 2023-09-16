Nipah Virus: Major relief as infection seems to be under control for now

By Online Desk

Contrary to fears that the undetected case of Nipah infection last month may have led to uncontrolled proliferation of the virus, no new cases have come to the surface since yesterday, indicating the outbreak may be under control.

Moreover, Health Minister Veena George also informed that there is progress in the condition of those infected with the virus and hospitalized. There is also considerable improvement in the health condition of the child who has been on ventilator support since Tuesday, said George.

“Till Friday, six samples have tested positive and there have been no new positive cases since”, said the minister. Since then, eleven new samples have tested negative which brings the total samples tested negative in the high-risk category to 94 so far.

“11 more samples have tested negative for Nipah. As many as 94 samples of those who were in the high risk category due to close contact with those who tested positive have turned out to be negative so far.” said the minister.

The minister has also informed that the investigation surrounding the index case is progressing. The authorities are currently investigating the mobile tower locations of the deceased Maruthonkara resident, to find out how he was infected.

The development comes as a major relief as the index patient, father of the two children now hospitalized with the virus, died before anyone could figure out that it was a case of Nipah. This had led to worries that he might have transmitted the virus to his immediate family and friends.

Indeed, the first case to be detected was a 40-year-old man, who caught the virus from the index patient at a private hospital. He died on September 11 from a cardiac arrest.

Since then, a total of six Nipah virus positive cases have been detected.

However, with no new cases of infection coming to the fore, authorities are heaving a sigh of relief, since the infection seems to be under control for now.

This is the fourth time Nipah has surfaced among humans in Kerala. The first time was in 2018, followed by 2019 and 2021.

