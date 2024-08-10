Positive vibes only

Do you ever feel like you’ve woken up on the wrong side of the bed, and everything that day just went downhill from there? That is the power of negative attitude - it can suck the energy out of you and set a tone that affects your entire day. A bad attitude is the biggest disability.

The Blanket Effect of Negativity

Think of a bright glowing orb; this represents your aura and vitality. Now, picture a grey spot tainting this ball of light, slowly spreading to cover the entirety of the orb. That’s how negativity creeps up on the best of us, taking us off-guard. When you ignore the small spot, it can quickly grow into bigger, heavier emotions that are hard to process.

When you hold on to negative emotions like anger, resentment, or hatred, your body responds by releasing stress hormones like cortisol. This can lead to increased blood pressure, weakened immune response, and even digestive or gut issues. This constant state of stress not only makes you feel drained but also sets the theme for more serious health problems.

Attracting Adversity: Negativity as a Magnet

When we coach our patients, we see that their attitude is as important (if not more) as their medication and treatment. We see cases where patients recover and heal from diabetes, cancer, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune diseases to skin, hair, or obesity issues. Alternatively, we also see the same conditions in many, that have little or no progress. The conditions are the same, the symptoms are the same, and the team is the same. However, if the attitude and cooperation of the patient are poor, healing and recovery practices that work for many may fail.