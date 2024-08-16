Study identifies four symptoms for early detection of ovarian cancer

BRISBANE: Ovarian cancer is notoriously difficult to detect early, often only identified when it has advanced and become harder to treat. However, a new study offers hope by focusing on four specific symptoms that could help identify the disease in its early stages, potentially improving treatment outcomes.

Historically, ovarian cancer has been challenging to detect early due to vague symptoms that overlap with other common illnesses. This makes it difficult to differentiate from less severe conditions. Current Australian guidelines suggest women should be tested for ovarian cancer if they experience symptoms for more than a month, but these symptoms—such as tiredness, constipation, and changes in menstruation—are often non-specific.

Early detection is critical because a woman's chance of survival is closely tied to how advanced the cancer is at diagnosis. If ovarian cancer is still confined to its original site, the five-year survival rate is 92%. However, over half of women are diagnosed when the cancer has already metastasized, meaning it has spread to other parts of the body. In such cases, the survival rate drops significantly, to as low as 31% if it has spread to distant sites.

The new study suggests that targeting four specific symptoms—bloating, abdominal pain, frequent urination, and feeling full quickly—could lead to earlier detection. Women who reported these symptoms persistently or frequently were fast-tracked to see a specialist within two weeks, undergoing a blood test measuring the cancer antigen 125 (CA125) and, if necessary, an internal vaginal ultrasound.