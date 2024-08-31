Filling it up with care
Fillers come in various compositions, durations, and purposes. The type that you choose will depend on the treatment area, your desired results, and individual factors. Injectable treatments can dramatically enhance your skin, from contouring the face to smoothing out wrinkles. But how do they affect your skincare routine? While pre-and post-treatment care isn’t overly complex, keeping a few key points in mind can help you get the most out of your fillers.
Before opting for dermal ones, consult a qualified practitioner who can assess your goals. Dermal fillers used in dermatology and cosmetic procedures come in different types. They are mainly used to reduce wrinkles, add volume, and improve the overall appearance of the skin.
Here are the main types
Calcium Hydroxylapatite: These contain calcium hydroxylapatite, a mineral- like compound found in bones. They not only provide immediate volume but also stimulate collagen production, offering longer-lasting results.
Polymethyl-Methacrylate: It includes tiny microspheres that provide long-term support for facial tissues and are not absorbed by the body. They are ideal for treating deep wrinkles, acne scars, and areas needing significant volume enhancement.
Hyaluronic Acid: These are made from hyaluronic acid, a substance that naturally occurs in the skin to help retain moisture and add volume. They are highly versatile, effectively treating fine lines and wrinkles.
Botulinum Toxin: While not a filler, botulinum toxin injections (commonly known as Botox) temporarily relax facial muscles to reduce the appearance of wrinkles caused by muscle contractions. Unlike the aforementioned fillers, Botox is derived from Clostridium Botulinum, a heat-resistant bacterium found in the environment. It is primarily used for dynamic wrinkles—those caused by muscle movement, such as crow’s feet and forehead lines.
Platelet-Rich Plasma Vampire Facial: A popular treatment in the realm of anti-aging, harnesses the body’s own healing capabilities to rejuvenate the skin. PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, is derived from the patient’s blood. During the procedure, a small amount of blood is drawn, processed to concentrate the platelets, and then re-injected into specific areas of the face. This stimulates collagen production, enhancing skin texture and elasticity.
The result is a more youthful appearance, reduced fine lines, and improved skin tone. The procedure typically has minimal downtime, making it a convenient option for those seeking non-invasive anti-aging solutions.
How to Choose the Right Injectable Filler
Prior to treatment, you might need to avoid certain medications, like aspirin, which can increase risk of bruising based on your skin’s sensitivity and the type of filler used. During your consultation, your practitioner will assess your skin to determine the optimal placement and quantity needed to meet your goals.
After treatment, you might see immediate improvements, though some swelling or bruising can occur initially and typically resolves within a few days. Your practitioner may also provide specific aftercare instructions.
Anti Skin Allergy Specialist & Consultant Dermatologist at Max Hospital Saket, Delhi