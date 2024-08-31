Filling it up with care

Fillers come in various compositions, durations, and purposes. The type that you choose will depend on the treatment area, your desired results, and individual factors. Injectable treatments can dramatically enhance your skin, from contouring the face to smoothing out wrinkles. But how do they affect your skincare routine? While pre-and post-treatment care isn’t overly complex, keeping a few key points in mind can help you get the most out of your fillers.

Before opting for dermal ones, consult a qualified practitioner who can assess your goals. Dermal fillers used in dermatology and cosmetic procedures come in different types. They are mainly used to reduce wrinkles, add volume, and improve the overall appearance of the skin.

Here are the main types

Calcium Hydroxylapatite: These contain calcium hydroxylapatite, a mineral- like compound found in bones. They not only provide immediate volume but also stimulate collagen production, offering longer-lasting results.

Polymethyl-Methacrylate: It includes tiny microspheres that provide long-term support for facial tissues and are not absorbed by the body. They are ideal for treating deep wrinkles, acne scars, and areas needing significant volume enhancement.