Shine like a Star

It’s the perfect time now for those daylong picnics and evening terrace parties. And the best way to accessorise is to do it the Lakme way. I tried the Lumi-Lit Shimmer Lotion that added the much-needed shimmer and translucent skin effect. My skin had a subtle, radiant sheen like stardust. Infused with glycerin and hyaluronic acid, the product is feather-light, though I am not that big a fan of the fragrance.

The transfer-proof formula ensures your glow stays put all day long, even as it deeply hydrates skin making it soft and supple. It comes in two variants—one for light to medium skin tones, and the other for deep skin tones. And no makeup is complete nowadays without a serum. The CC Tinted Serum from Lakme is apt nourishment for your skin, while giving your skin a finished, flawless look.

Available in four shades, it promises dewy skin. While it is lightweight, making for a perfect layer on the skin, the bottling prevents the serum from being drawn into the dropper. You literally have to tap the bottle on your palms to get the serum out. Most off-putting.

CC Tinted Serum

Price: Rs 699

Rating: 3.5

Lumi-Lit Shimmer Lotion

Price: Rs 549

Rating: 3.5