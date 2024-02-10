Product Review - Slick, Smooth, Stylish

Ever wondered how in the world do Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone manage the perfect hair parting with not a single flyaway in sight? Nourish Mantra Hair Finishing Stick is the answer.

The hair gel works like magic and is simple to use. Just apply it on the area needed, like a mascara. It will keep baby hair in place for as long as it takes Cinderella to get back home. It gives a clean and sharp look.

The best part is that the product is non-greasy. So after an evening out, your hair won’t need a wash. The packaging is compact enough to allow it to fit snugly in your party bags, or even your pocket.

Infused with the goodness of vitamin E, argan oil, murumuru butter and jojoba oil, this magic stick will soon become your personal hair stylist. Mark my words.

Nourish Mantra Hair Finishing Stick Price: Rs 599

Available: Online & Retail