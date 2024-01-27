Product Review - Pout Perfect

There’s something about lipsticks. It adds the perfect colour to the face and immediately amps up your look. But the trick is to find the right shade and texture. I found my besties in Nourish Mantra’s Muted Magic Creamy Matte Liquid Lipstick with SPF. Its pack of four nude shades have become my top favourites. Crafted to be as light as a gentle breeze, it is practically weightless. Enriched with jojoba oil, vitamin E, and shea butter, it nourishes the lips with every application. With built-in SPF protection, it shields the lips from the sun. The intense colour lasts through the day, requiring no reapplication. Plus, the transfer-proof and smudge-proof formula keeps the lips looking impeccable. The shades are elegant and suited to Indian skin tones, and of course, they are pocket-friendly. The product is designed to snugly fit in your tiny party bags and pouches. The brand also has darker shades should you be keen.

Muted Magic Creamy Matte Liquid Lipstick with SPF

Price: Rs 899

Available: Online & Retail