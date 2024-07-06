Understanding migraines: Causes, triggers and effective lifestyle changes

Migraines affect millions of people—children as well as adults. It is commonly known as an intense, painful and debilitating headache. The excruciating pain can last anywhere between four hours and even days. Avoiding unnecessary consumption of painkillers and rather addressing the root cause of migraines is extremely important.

Migraines are multifactorial. But some triggers or causes of migraine include:

Magnesium deficiency: Migraines are a neurological condition. Adding magnesium-rich foods to your regular meals can help improve your nerve health. Spinach, pumpkin seeds, almonds are rich in magnesium. Some cases may require supplementation. Do this under the supervision of your health professional.

Vitamin D levels: Vitamin D aids the absorption of magnesium. It is recommended to check for vitamin D deficiency if you get headaches. Yes, it is one of the possible causes of migraines. Vitamin D needs to be supplemented alongside magnesium for best results.

Food intolerances: In most cases, if you have persistent migraines, your doctor will advise you to get a food tolerance test. If any foods aggravate your migraine, removing them can aid in reducing the frequency and intensity.

Chronic stress: If you are always under stress, your arteries and blood vessels constrict. This constriction of your blood vessels in the brain can be one of the reasons why you face migraine. Meditate, exercise, find hobbies, and try to overcome stress.

Sensitivity to light and noises: Exposure to strong stimuli such as bright lights, loud noises, long periods of screen exposure, or strong smells can also trigger migraine. Weather changes or sunlight can also lead to migraines.