Product Review - It’s Worth It

There is nothing that is not noteworthy about the Viah rejuvenating & corrective serum. Even before you get to test it out, the lavender-lilac glass bottle that the serum comes in will make an impression; it is something that you will give the pride of place on your vanity table. The actual product is equally impressive.

This is hands down the best serum that I have used. It has perfect consistency which makes a pea sized amount just enough to carry out a full face massage routine that will leave your skin lifted, plump and hydrated. But that is not all.

Regular application for nearly a week where you use the serum after toner and follow it up with a moisturiser will visibly reduce pigmentation and even your skin tone making your face appear brighter and radiant.

This is thanks to the Kakadu plum extracts which contain Vitamin C. I used the serum both in the morning and evening, and was quite surprised at the almost-instantaneous results. The only drawback may be the price—it is almost three times the cost of other similar products in the market—but it is worth every penny.

Viah Rejuvenating & Corrective Serum Price: Rs 1,549

Available: online