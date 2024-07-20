Product Review - Lip Service

If you’re on the hunt for a fun, fruity scent lip gloss, you should definitely give the Nykaa Lip Glaze Lip Oil a try. The product blends smoothly on the lips making them look fuller. With their delicious shades and nourishing formula, they might just become your new favourite.

Treatment Oils are a perfect blend of gloss and nourishment. The Lip Glaze Lip Oil is enriched with three nourishing oils that hydrate and soothe the lips. What sets these lip glazes apart is their unique texture.

They provide a gloss-like sheen without being overly sticky or heavy, striking a perfect balance between a lip lacquer and a lip oil. Despite their glossy finish, these lip oils are quite opaque.

You can achieve full coverage with a single swipe, but the opacity can be toned down by using less product, giving you control over the intensity of the color. This makes the lip glazes versatile for both day and night looks. The Nykaa Lip Glaze Lip Oils currently come in five shades that will suit a diverse range of Indian skin tones.

Nykaa Lip Glaze Lip Oil Price: Rs 599

Available: Online