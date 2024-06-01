Product Review - Stick ’em Up

What if you could make your own lipstick? The shade and texture perfectly suited for you? It’s no magic wand, by the way. I recently discovered Tinge custom-made lipsticks and I have never been happier. The process is pretty easy too. Just log in, and follow the simple steps.

Start with choosing the colour you want from a shade card. It has illustrations to tell you how it would look on a particular skin tone. If you are really adventurous, unlike me, you could try purple, blue or even yellow! Next follow up with texture—matte, gloss, liquid, etc.

You can also choose to add glitter, making it a part-wear product. Then comes the aroma bit. I was a little unhappy with this as I chose vanilla, but my lipstick didn’t really have that fragrance. But I was satisfied with the end result. Got the shade I wanted and the weartime is easily eight hours or more. At the pocket-friendly price, I suggest you give it a try.

Tinge Price: Rs 950

Available: tingestore.com