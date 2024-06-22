Product Review - Soft ‘n’ Smooth

I generally avoid applying foundation. But there are days when you need that extra sheen and smoothness. I found my answer in Rivona’s Bright Pink Cream. It ticked all the right boxes for me with its foundation-like finish and moisturising ability.

The lighweight cream has a pleasant aroma, and I quite like the shade. It helps reduce pores and provides instant spot coverage, which due to its hue seamlessly blends into the skin.

The best part is that it doesn’t make the skin greasy and offers sun protection, making it a comfortable all-day wear. The application bit is an easy-breezy one, with the product not caking the skin.

It also heals acne scars and reduces sebum production if used regularly over a period of two weeks. While the product promises a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, I didn’t notice any change, so not sure about the claims. But I would still bat for the cream as it suited my combination skin type to the T—neither too drying, nor oily, and a nice glow too!

Rivona’s Bright Pink Cream Price: Rs 799

Available: online