Heavy on the lids

Whether it's Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt or Janhvi Kapoor—the ‘it’ girls of B-town can slay any look. It's not just their cutting-edge silhouettes but also their eyes that do the talking. But to make a bold statement, they all lean on metallic eyelids.

“Whether it's a glitzy night out or a glamorous event, metallic eyelids add an instant touch of sophistication and drama to any makeup look,” says Aarushi Oswal, luxury makeup artist and co-founder of Océglow.

If drama is thy middle name, there's no way metallic eyelids will elude you. Metallic eyelids can be worn by anyone–whether you’re new to the world of make-up or already a pro.

Namrata Soni, celebrity makeup artist says, “When worn correctly, metallic eyelids look spectacular. One of the best ways to wear them is to do a beautiful eyeliner with it.”

There are many ways to embrace metallic eyelids during the day or night. Umang Vanshika, Retail and Education Manager, Benefit Cosmetics, LVMH, suggests adding a metallic eyeliner on the top lid or even the bottom to have fun. Darker and more intense shades, like deep bronzes, rich plums or metallic blacks take centre stage for a nighttime makeup look with metallics. At night, the idea is to go all out and ooze glam, says Leiya Phinao Ningshen, National Artist, MAC Cosmetics India. “Go bold or smoke it out with black or colour kohls for impact," she says. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to bling up your eyes this season!

To enhance the look

Use an eye base

Apply a good eyeliner

Keep skin natural matte

Add a touch of shimmer