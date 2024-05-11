Taking the first stand to sedentary lifestyle

How much time do you spend sitting each day? Most people waste more than half of their waking hours parked on a chair or sofa. Modern lifestyles often involve prolonged periods of sitting, be at work, commuting, or relaxing at home. Prolonged sitting is a major risk factor for chronic ailments such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and even in a shortened lifespan.
The evidence about the harms of uninterrupted sitting has been piling up for years, aided by tools such as fitness trackers that reveal people's typical activity pattern. Even if you dedicate at least 30 minutes a day to structured exercise, it's still important to get up and move for at least a few minutes, many times throughout the day.
But, how should one go about it? From fad diets to varied tips on managing weight, we are flooded with information. A new scientific study offers a solution to make a huge difference to long-term health goals.
Spend five hours standing every day
Standing time does not involve walking. Simply stand.
The Power Of Standing
● Incorporate standing intervals in your routine
● Think beyond dedicated workouts
● Pace or tidy up during phone calls
● Move a little while you watch TV
● Take longer routes
Focus on your posture while standing
Stand up straight. There are multiple adjustments you can make to prevent muscle pain while standing. Make sure to keep your neck neutral, your wrists straight, and your shoulders back, and your elbows at 90 degrees. Be careful with your posture when using your workstation. Additional tips, like keeping your knees bent to reduce pressure on your hips, and keeping a small footrest under your desk so you can switch your body weight from one foot to the other is essential to ease any strain on your back and feet.
Sit for only 6 hours per day
You may find this difficult but it will help counter a sedentary lifestyle
More than two hours of regular activity
This includes daily chores and light walking
More than two hours of intense activity
Gymming, swimming, running, cycling, and brisk walking fall under this category
Sleep for 8 hours or a little more
Quality sleep is essential for your overall well-being. Make sure you sleep well
REMEMBER TO:
Go slow and allow your body to adjust
If you've been sitting at a desk for a decade, you are advised to start gradually and work your way up to an ideal number of standing hours. Don’t be unrealistic with your body’s threshold for standing endurance from day one.
Try standing for only 1 hour per day at first, broken up in small sessions of 15 to 20 minutes. It may not seem like much, but the last thing you want to do is overexert your normally sedentary body, and give up before you’re ahead. You can gradually increase the amount of standing time by 5-10 minutes per week. As you get used to standing for longer periods of time, you can slowly work your way up to the ideal range.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Interruptions matter: Sedentary periods throughout the day should be interrupted by setting up reminders to stand every 30–60 minutes. These small intervals of standing and stretching enhance focus and reduce fatigue.
Think of New Ways To Conduct Meetings: If your meeting doesn't necessarily involve sitting, try conducting it while standing or even outdoors. Walking meetings not only help brainstorming and problem solving better, it encourages physical activity that supports cardiovascular health.
Switch between a sit-stand workstation: Try adapting to a sit-stand workstation. It is a proactive approach to combat the negative health effects of sitting for long hours. Standing desks also boost mood and increase productivity.
Fixing your sleep: A consistent bedtime routine is important to achieve high-quality sleep. Developing a series of relaxing, pre-sleep activities can greatly improve your ability to fall and stay asleep. Activities might include dimming the lights, reading a book, meditating, or practicing gentle yoga stretches.