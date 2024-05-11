Taking the first stand to sedentary lifestyle

How much time do you spend sitting each day? Most people waste more than half of their waking hours parked on a chair or sofa. Modern lifestyles often involve prolonged periods of sitting, be at work, commuting, or relaxing at home. Prolonged sitting is a major risk factor for chronic ailments such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and even in a shortened lifespan.

The evidence about the harms of uninterrupted sitting has been piling up for years, aided by tools such as fitness trackers that reveal people's typical activity pattern. Even if you dedicate at least 30 minutes a day to structured exercise, it's still important to get up and move for at least a few minutes, many times throughout the day.

But, how should one go about it? From fad diets to varied tips on managing weight, we are flooded with information. A new scientific study offers a solution to make a huge difference to long-term health goals.

Spend five hours standing every day

Standing time does not involve walking. Simply stand.

The Power Of Standing

● Incorporate standing intervals in your routine

● Think beyond dedicated workouts

● Pace or tidy up during phone calls

● Move a little while you watch TV

● Take longer routes

Focus on your posture while standing

Stand up straight. There are multiple adjustments you can make to prevent muscle pain while standing. Make sure to keep your neck neutral, your wrists straight, and your shoulders back, and your elbows at 90 degrees. Be careful with your posture when using your workstation. Additional tips, like keeping your knees bent to reduce pressure on your hips, and keeping a small footrest under your desk so you can switch your body weight from one foot to the other is essential to ease any strain on your back and feet.