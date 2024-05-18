Keep calm and wear your lipstick

1. CHOOSING THE RIGHT COLOUR

Know your skin tone

Concentrate on the skin around your jaw line.

Fair skin: Your have very pale or translucent skin and you burn very easily.

Light skin: Your skin is pale and you are likely to get tan in the sun.

Medium: You generally don't burn or have sensitive skin.

Tan: You rarely burn and look tanned, even in the winter.

Deep: Your skin is dark and you never get sunburned.

Check the veins on the inside of your wrist

This will help you understand if you have a warm, neutral, or cool skin tone.

Blue or purple: It indicates you have a cool skin tone.

Green veins: This means you have a warm skin tone.

If you can’t decide whether your veins are blue or green, you are likely to have a neutral skin tone. You can choose colours from both the cool and warm spectrum.

2. CHOOSING A LIP COLOUR FOR EVERYDAY USE

● Find a colour that is one to two shades deeper than your natural lip colour.

● Apply the lipstick only to your lower lip. Compare that shade to your upper lip. If the shades are drastically different, you need to keep looking.

● Decide if you like bigger or smaller lips

● Dark shades make your lips look smaller, while lighter shades can add plumpness.

● Lipstick with a matte finish can also cause lips to look thinner, while glosses and shimmery shades can make them look fuller.

Listen to the experts

Fair or light skin: Try light pink, coral, peach, nudes, or beige.

Medium skin: Try rose, mauve, or berry shades.

Tan skin: Go for colours with an orange undertone. Try coral, or deep pink.