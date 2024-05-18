Keep calm and wear your lipstick
1. CHOOSING THE RIGHT COLOUR
Know your skin tone
Concentrate on the skin around your jaw line.
Fair skin: Your have very pale or translucent skin and you burn very easily.
Light skin: Your skin is pale and you are likely to get tan in the sun.
Medium: You generally don't burn or have sensitive skin.
Tan: You rarely burn and look tanned, even in the winter.
Deep: Your skin is dark and you never get sunburned.
Check the veins on the inside of your wrist
This will help you understand if you have a warm, neutral, or cool skin tone.
Blue or purple: It indicates you have a cool skin tone.
Green veins: This means you have a warm skin tone.
If you can’t decide whether your veins are blue or green, you are likely to have a neutral skin tone. You can choose colours from both the cool and warm spectrum.
2. CHOOSING A LIP COLOUR FOR EVERYDAY USE
● Find a colour that is one to two shades deeper than your natural lip colour.
● Apply the lipstick only to your lower lip. Compare that shade to your upper lip. If the shades are drastically different, you need to keep looking.
● Decide if you like bigger or smaller lips
● Dark shades make your lips look smaller, while lighter shades can add plumpness.
● Lipstick with a matte finish can also cause lips to look thinner, while glosses and shimmery shades can make them look fuller.
Listen to the experts
Fair or light skin: Try light pink, coral, peach, nudes, or beige.
Medium skin: Try rose, mauve, or berry shades.
Tan skin: Go for colours with an orange undertone. Try coral, or deep pink.
3. CHOOSING THE RIGHT RED
● Find the right colour for your skin tone.
● Again, use your skin tone and complexion as a guide.
● Fair or light skin should look for dusty, pinkish red or coral.
● Tan or medium skin should look for bright red or cherry red.
● Deep skin with warm undertones should try blue-based red and those with cool undertones should go with metallic ruby red or deep wine.
4. HOW TO SHOP FOR LIPSTICK
● Try the lipstick on before you buy it.
● Remove one lip colour completely before trying on the next.
● Make sure you are in a well-lit area.
● Try on lipstick with little or no other makeup on your face.
● Ask for help at the makeup counter.
Your jewellery can help
Gold jewellery looks best with warm skin tones.
Silver jewellery looks best on cool skin tones.
Both look good on a more neutral skin tone.