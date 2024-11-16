No sugar, please
Ayurveda had identified very early that diabetes is not simply a disease of rising sugar levels. It is an issue associated with the metabolism of visceral fat. But for sure, the process of metabolic correction shall start very early, preferably in the pre-diabetic phase itself. Identifying the early warning signs provided by the body is important in recognising the pre-diabetic phase. Increased perspiration, laxity of joints, bad odour, sleepliness, feeling of sweet taste in the mouth, burning sensation of palms and soles, increased frequency of urine, dryness of throat are considered as early signs when diabetes starts to encroach into your system.
This is the right time that you may meet your Ayurvedist and chart out a strategy for metabolic correction. But prior to that, an Ayurvedist may run different algorithms to isolate the causes unique to your system and chart out a personalised plan of action.
Aacaarya Caraka, the illustrious medical expert of Ayurveda observes that Prameha catches a person, who is injudicious in eating, who dislikes bathing and any physical activity. Excess usage of high calories without proper physical activity, as per the Ayurvedists, will surely disturb the metabolism of medo dhatu (the fat layer of the body, which is responsible for all lubricating functions). The kapha dosha may become more liquified and start to flow through the body, contaminating the multiple organ systems. This may strikingly increase the urine output of the body.
The idea of reversion shall have to be inaugurated at this phase. For sure, Ayurvedic intervention can have a game changer effect during this phase. As stated earlier, the therapeutic targets are the kapha dosha and the medo dhatu. There are different treatment options which can be chosen as per the intensity of derangement of kapha dosha and medo dhatu.
The correction strategies focus on the following limbs- internal medications, procedures, lifestyle corrections, food corrections and stress relieving strategies
The possible causes for Prameham
Food and drinks that produce increased urine and are not easily digestable. The practice of always sitting in one place and sleeping at odd times. Severe mental stress which causes the vitiation of rasa dhathy (the primary digestive metabolite that gets formed in the body) is also responsible to initiate the pathogenesis in prameha.
Can we revert the pathogenesis?
If tackled in the initial phase, there is all possibility of reversal of the pathogenesis, provided the individual follows the needed pathyakrama (the dos and dont's) with respect to food, exercise and mental status.
Tips to prevent the progression
Following dinacharya (the daily regimen), rithu charya (the seasonal regimen)and sadvrtham (code of conduct in life)helps to maintain a healthy life. Undergoing preventive panchakarma therapy is another unexplored terrain.
The management strategy and role of panchakarma
If the patient is physically and mentally strong ,then he/she has to undergo purifactory therapies to prevent the further progression of the condition. After, purifaction, he/she will be put on some specific medication along with a diet and exercise regimen to maintain the healthy body and pscyche. The purifactory therapies include Vamanam (Therapeutic Emesis), Virechanam (Therapeutic Purgation) which is decided after examining an individual clinically. Procedures like takradhara, ksheeradhara ,udvartanam ,utsadanam are also practiced.
Let us envisage a society with lesser number of diabetes patients by utilising the full potential of the ancient treasure house of knowledge.
The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala