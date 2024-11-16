No sugar, please

Ayurveda had identified very early that diabetes is not simply a disease of rising sugar levels. It is an issue associated with the metabolism of visceral fat. But for sure, the process of metabolic correction shall start very early, preferably in the pre-diabetic phase itself. Identifying the early warning signs provided by the body is important in recognising the pre-diabetic phase. Increased perspiration, laxity of joints, bad odour, sleepliness, feeling of sweet taste in the mouth, burning sensation of palms and soles, increased frequency of urine, dryness of throat are considered as early signs when diabetes starts to encroach into your system.

This is the right time that you may meet your Ayurvedist and chart out a strategy for metabolic correction. But prior to that, an Ayurvedist may run different algorithms to isolate the causes unique to your system and chart out a personalised plan of action.

Aacaarya Caraka, the illustrious medical expert of Ayurveda observes that Prameha catches a person, who is injudicious in eating, who dislikes bathing and any physical activity. Excess usage of high calories without proper physical activity, as per the Ayurvedists, will surely disturb the metabolism of medo dhatu (the fat layer of the body, which is responsible for all lubricating functions). The kapha dosha may become more liquified and start to flow through the body, contaminating the multiple organ systems. This may strikingly increase the urine output of the body.

The idea of reversion shall have to be inaugurated at this phase. For sure, Ayurvedic intervention can have a game changer effect during this phase. As stated earlier, the therapeutic targets are the kapha dosha and the medo dhatu. There are different treatment options which can be chosen as per the intensity of derangement of kapha dosha and medo dhatu.