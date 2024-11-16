Product Review - From Dawn to Dusk

Forest Essentials is a name I have always trusted. So when they launched their high-performance filler serums, I was eager to give it a try. Rooted in tradition, enhanced by innovative formulations and advanced technologies, the two serums—Varuna Exceptional Repair Night Serum and Samsara Glow Boosting Day Serum—promise natural and holistic beauty.

I used the products for 10 days and in that short period found visibly smoother, plumper, and revitalised skin. What I liked most about the products is that they are not sticky and blend well into the skin.

Samsara has a nice fragrance to it and is perfect for a base application under make-up. Repeated application promises wrinkle reduction. Though I didn’t notice any changes in my fine lines in these 10 days, my skin tone did seem brighter, and there was a little more elasticity. While the price may seem prohibitive, it is worth every penny.

Samsara Glow Boosting Day Serum Price: Rs 7,800

Varuna Exceptional Repair Night Serum Price: Rs 7,500

Available: Online and Retail