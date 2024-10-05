The Water Wellness Morning Methods

The health benefits of starting your day drinking a glass of water is no new discovery. Recommended by traditional medicinal systems for centuries, it has the thumbs up from modern science. However, before diving into it, experts advise caution about gulping down infused water: a concoction of good old water full of fruits, herbs, and vegetables.

Ghee Water

Having a teaspoon of Ghee with warm water on an empty stomach is a brilliant way to kickstart your metabolism, get an energy boost, and nourish heart, brain and gut health.

Explains health coach and nutritionist Divya Gandhi, “Drinking warm water with ghee in the morning is believed to stimulate metabolism, aid digestion, reduce constipation and assist detoxification. Ghee is rich in butyric acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties and supports gut lining health.”

“Typically, 1-2 teaspoons of ghee per day is considered reasonable in cooking and consumption, keeping in mind individual tolerance and dietary needs. Excessive consumption of ghee, especially in the morning, may lead to weight gain if not balanced with overall calorie intake,” says Gandhi.

Moringa Water

Since glowing skin and better immunity are on everyone's wish list, starting the day with moringa water might be your holy grail. Moringa is a nutrient-rich elixir that has been used in traditional medicine and skincare remedies for ages.