The Water Wellness Morning Methods
The health benefits of starting your day drinking a glass of water is no new discovery. Recommended by traditional medicinal systems for centuries, it has the thumbs up from modern science. However, before diving into it, experts advise caution about gulping down infused water: a concoction of good old water full of fruits, herbs, and vegetables.
Ghee Water
Having a teaspoon of Ghee with warm water on an empty stomach is a brilliant way to kickstart your metabolism, get an energy boost, and nourish heart, brain and gut health.
Explains health coach and nutritionist Divya Gandhi, “Drinking warm water with ghee in the morning is believed to stimulate metabolism, aid digestion, reduce constipation and assist detoxification. Ghee is rich in butyric acid, which has anti-inflammatory properties and supports gut lining health.”
“Typically, 1-2 teaspoons of ghee per day is considered reasonable in cooking and consumption, keeping in mind individual tolerance and dietary needs. Excessive consumption of ghee, especially in the morning, may lead to weight gain if not balanced with overall calorie intake,” says Gandhi.
Moringa Water
Since glowing skin and better immunity are on everyone's wish list, starting the day with moringa water might be your holy grail. Moringa is a nutrient-rich elixir that has been used in traditional medicine and skincare remedies for ages.
Dietician and wellness expert Sutirtha Sengupta says, “Moringa is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, potassium, and iron, which support overall health, well-being and vitality. It is high in antioxidants like quercetin and chlorogenic acid, which help combat oxidative stress and protect cells from damage.
Its anti-inflammatory properties can reduce inflammation, and also aid in digestion, boosts immunity, supports heart health by reducing cholesterol and blood pressure, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Additionally, it promotes skin health, aids in weight management, enhances mental clarity, detoxifies the body, and improves bone health. A less-researched benefit is that moringa helps maintain a good sleep cycle.”
While moringa water is generally considered safe and beneficial, there are possible side effects to be aware of. “Some individuals may experience digestive issues like diarrhea, nausea, or stomach cramps, particularly when consuming large amounts,” she says.
Salt Water
Sprinkling salt into a morning glass of water is a popular health hack. Clinical Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, Apeksha Thakkar explains, “There is no specific research backing the therapeutic benefits of a morning glass of salt water. Sodium and potassium are natural electrolytes. Sodium chloride (table salt) being most readily available is considered one of the main components to maintain electrolyte equilibrium if taken in permissible amounts.”
Dietician and Certified Nutrigenomics Counsellor, Malvika Fulwani says, “The recommended maximum daily intake of salt for an average adult, according to the WHO, is five grams per day which equals one teaspoon.”