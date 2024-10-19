Product review - A hint of tint

I’ve never been a fan of skin tints. Somehow the texture doesn’t agree with me and I think it just juts out of the face. But my tryst with IBEAUTY’S Gulabo changed my opinion. A versatile shade of pink to suit all skin tones, it combines skincare benefits and makeup finesse.

Featuring peptides, acai oil, hyaluronic acid, chamomile oil, and carrot seed oil, it provides deep hydration and promises enhanced elasticity and collagen production.

While I cannot really vouch for that, what I can guarantee is that it brings a natural and radiant glow to the face, infusing life into dull skin, literally. And the fact that it contains anti-bacterial properties means that there are no breakouts on the face after use.

It’s easy to use, just simply glide it across the face with the dough-foot applicator. And since it can be used in multiple ways—as blush, eyeshadow and lip tint, it is the perfect product for those travelling and on the go.

IBEAUTY Gulabo Price: Rs 840

Available: ibaeuty.com