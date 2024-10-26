Make the move
A walk to your neighbourhood market for grocery shopping may save you a visit to the doctor. The human body was designed to move and not blinkit or instamart from the comfort of your couch. If you spend hours sitting and not getting up frequently to stand, walk, or otherwise move around, you may experience a problem commonly known as “dead butt syndrome.”
In serious cases, the symptoms of dead butt syndrome can cause pain and stiffness elsewhere. You may experience pain in one or both hips, your lower back, and knees. Pain may shoot down the leg, similar to the way sciatica feels.
There are several simple exercises you can do to help preserve the strength and flexibility of your glutes, hip flexors, and hip joints.
Hamstring stretches
● With your right leg slightly bent and your left leg straight, bend slightly at the waist until you feel a slight pull on your left hamstring
● Hold for 10 seconds, then switch legs
● Work up to holding the stretches for 30 seconds at a time
Glute squeeze
● Stand with your feet about hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent
● Pull your abdominal muscles in and hold your shoulders back while you squeeze your glutes tightly for about three seconds
● Then relax your glutes slowly for one full repetition
● Aim for three sets of 10 repetitions
Squats
● Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart
● With your core muscles tightened, slowly bend your knees so your thighs are almost parallel to the ground
● Then slowly return to your starting position. This is one repetition
● Do 12 to 15 reps a couple of days a week
Leg lifts
● Lie down on a firm, but comfortable, surface
● Keeping your legs straight, slowly lift them together high enough that you keep them straight, but feel your muscles flexing
● Then slowly lower them again until your heels are a few inches off the floor.
● Do 10 reps
Glute bridge
● With both knees bent at about a 90-degree angle and your shoulders flat on the floor, lift your hips toward the ceiling
● Then lower them back down. Think of pushing down through your heels for stability
The treatment for “dead butt syndrome” depends on how serious it is. Here are a few ways to treat this condition:
Rest: staying off your feet as much as possible
Ice: reducing pain and swelling with an ice pack or cold compress
Compression: wrapping a sore knee or back may be advisable, but consult your doctor for specific instructions
Elevation: keeping your leg or legs up and well-supported