Make the move

A walk to your neighbourhood market for grocery shopping may save you a visit to the doctor. The human body was designed to move and not blinkit or instamart from the comfort of your couch. If you spend hours sitting and not getting up frequently to stand, walk, or otherwise move around, you may experience a problem commonly known as “dead butt syndrome.”

In serious cases, the symptoms of dead butt syndrome can cause pain and stiffness elsewhere. You may experience pain in one or both hips, your lower back, and knees. Pain may shoot down the leg, similar to the way sciatica feels.

There are several simple exercises you can do to help preserve the strength and flexibility of your glutes, hip flexors, and hip joints.

Hamstring stretches

● With your right leg slightly bent and your left leg straight, bend slightly at the waist until you feel a slight pull on your left hamstring

● Hold for 10 seconds, then switch legs

● Work up to holding the stretches for 30 seconds at a time