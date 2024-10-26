Wean the teen off heavy-duty skincare

There are perplexing questions by teenagers about the 10-step and 12-step skincare routines. But do you need all that when you’re barely in your teens? Not really.

The Basics: Healthy Habits Matter

A teenager’s skin is naturally vibrant and resilient. Instead of diving headfirst into a full-blown skincare routine, focusing on healthy habits can work wonders. Here’s what you should prioritise:

Eat right, drink right: Load up on fruits, veggies, and plenty of water. Your diet fuels not just your body but also your skin, keeping it fresh and glowing.

Get moving: Cardio isn’t just for fitness buffs. It helps your bones grow strong and gives your skin a healthy glow. Plus, that post-exercise flush? Instant radiance!

Simple daily care: A basic routine like washing your face in the morning and after school is perfect. If you’re indoors in the evening, skip the face wash and just splash some water. Then, treat your skin to a nourishing night cream. Nighttime is when your skin regenerates, so think of it as feeding your skin overnight.

Less is More: The Risks of Overdoing It

Chemical overload: Your skin is sensitive, and too many chemicals can lead to issues like pigmentation, premature ageing, and even wrinkles down the line. Yikes! Keep it simple to keep your skin happy.