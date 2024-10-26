Wean the teen off heavy-duty skincare
There are perplexing questions by teenagers about the 10-step and 12-step skincare routines. But do you need all that when you’re barely in your teens? Not really.
The Basics: Healthy Habits Matter
A teenager’s skin is naturally vibrant and resilient. Instead of diving headfirst into a full-blown skincare routine, focusing on healthy habits can work wonders. Here’s what you should prioritise:
Eat right, drink right: Load up on fruits, veggies, and plenty of water. Your diet fuels not just your body but also your skin, keeping it fresh and glowing.
Get moving: Cardio isn’t just for fitness buffs. It helps your bones grow strong and gives your skin a healthy glow. Plus, that post-exercise flush? Instant radiance!
Simple daily care: A basic routine like washing your face in the morning and after school is perfect. If you’re indoors in the evening, skip the face wash and just splash some water. Then, treat your skin to a nourishing night cream. Nighttime is when your skin regenerates, so think of it as feeding your skin overnight.
Less is More: The Risks of Overdoing It
Chemical overload: Your skin is sensitive, and too many chemicals can lead to issues like pigmentation, premature ageing, and even wrinkles down the line. Yikes! Keep it simple to keep your skin happy.
Pollution and stress: In today’s world, pollution and stress are major skin villains. They can accelerate ageing and cause skin problems. Minimising chemical exposure can help your skin stay healthier longer.
Tech effects: Screens are everywhere, and they can affect your skin too. Squinting at screens can cause fine lines, especially around the eyes.
While slathering on product after product might seem fun or make you feel like you’re levelling up in the skincare game, it’s not doing your skin any favours. In fact, it might be hurting it more than helping. However, some skincare trends are useful (like wearing sunscreen – seriously, never skip this step), a lot of the stuff you see on social media just isn’t meant for younger skin.
Those thick moisturisers and products with fancy-sounding ingredients like glycolic acid? Yeah, they’re way too strong for your skin right now. These products are made for people trying to tackle wrinkles and ageing, not teenagers whose skin is still naturally plump and glowing. In fact, using the wrong products can cause breakouts, irritation, or even rashes like perioral dermatitis (a red, bumpy rash around your mouth).
The Simple, Healthy Routine You Need
Sunscreen is Your BFF: If you’re not doing this already, start now. Sunscreen is your skin’s best defence against sun damage, which can sneak up on you while you’re playing sports or hanging out outside.
Got acne? Get pro help: If you’re struggling with breakouts, don’t try every product under the sun. Instead, visit your trusted dermatologist. They can hook you up with the right treatments that’ll work for your skin type.
Less Stress, More Glow
The truth is, when you’re a teen, your skin is naturally resilient and doesn’t need a ton of extra help. Trying to recreate what you see online can actually backfire. So, save your money, save your skin, and stick to a simple, healthy routine. Focus on skincare that’s about health, not just beauty – because in the end, happy skin is the best kind of skin.
Anti-Skin Allergy Specialist & Dermatologist at Centre for Skin and Hair Pvt Ltd, Defence Colony, Delhi