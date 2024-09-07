Putting your best foot forward
A pedicure usually means a quick trip to the neighbourhood salon. Dipping your feet in warm water, followed by a scrub and massage is the vanilla treatment. The medi-pedi aka medical-pedicure has arrived to get you up on your feet. A waterless method, it cannot be performed at just any salon. Instead, the service is done by a specialist who is an expert in podiatry and nail care.
How is it done?
Medical pedicure isn’t about relaxing in a massage chair in a salon while someone paints pretty colours on your toenails. While the feeling isn’t comparable, nonetheless the feet get a gentle feel and will be soft and silky to the touch.
The procedure is performed dry, which helps prevent and avoid bacterial infections. It includes trimming the toenails, removing any thickened and diseased nails, and cutting out and removing corns and calluses on the bottom of the feet. Unlike in salons, during a medical pedicure, podiatrists avoid excessive cutting as well as pushing back the cuticle at the base of the toenails.
Experts believe when the cuticle layer is removed, there is a higher chance of traumatising the nail and developing fungal nail disease. Podiatrists and nail technicians in medical practices will cut the toenails in a way to avoid developing ingrown toenails. For those already suffering from ingrown toenails, visiting a podiatrist instead of having someone at a nail salon will provide relief.
Who needs a medical pedicure?
Medical pedicures have typically been a specialised for people who suffer from serious health issues such as diabetes and arthritis. However, the foot service has gained the popularity of a younger crowd as well. Experts suggest that everyone qualifies for a medical pedicure.There is a lot of information one can tell about someone’s health based on the condition of the toenails, and distribution of corns and calluses on the bottom of the feet .
This waterless treatment needs to be done once a month. It is also noninvasive and does not have any side-effects. People who have venous, arterial and other forms of active, oozing ulcers are advised to avoid doing the procedure.
Medical pedicures can be used for the treatment of abnormal feet conditions, including
● Thick skin and nails
● Damaged and/or weakened nails
● Athlete’s foot
● Splinters
● Ingrown toenails
● Yellow nails
● Cracked heels
Reap the Benefits
The benefits of medical pedicures go beyond aesthetics. One can think of this as a form of preventative care. Some of the other benefits include:
● Better exfoliation results
● Removal of callus and fungus
● Pain relief
● Improved circulation