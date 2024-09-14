Is your skincare routine going wrong?

With an overwhelming variety of skincare advice on social media, it can be quite challenging to determine what will actually work for you. To kickstart a skincare routine, start by figuring out your skin type. This is the key to customising a regimen to meet your skin’s specific needs and ensures optimal results.

How To Know Your Skin Type?

There are five major skin types–dry, oily, combination, sensitive and normal.

- Sensitive skin might sting or burn after using certain products.

- Normal skin is usually clear and not overly sensitive.

- Dry skin often feels flaky, itchy or rough.

- Oily skin, on the other hand, appears to be shiny and greasy.

- In combination skin, some areas are dry and some are oily.

If you are having difficulty knowing your skin type, you can consider consulting a nearby dermatologist.

Know the Basics

You must have come across those old ads on TV that touted the ‘Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising and Scrubbing’ routine as the ultimate skincare regimen. For many, toning has been often been regarded as a crucial step in a skincare regimen. But when it comes to Indian skin, daily use of toner might not be necessary at all. In fact, overuse of tones, especially the ones with astringent properties can strip the skin of its natural oils, potentially leading to dryness and irritation. It is recommended to limit the use of toners to a maximum of three times per week. If you have dry skin, opt for hydrating toners .

Sunscreen is Non-negotiable

As we all have heard, sunscreen protects us from the harmful UVA and UVB rays which is extremely important to prevent premature ageing and protection against skin damage. Incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine should become an integral part of your lifestyle. You can choose a lightweight formula to avoid feeling greasy and sweaty. Apply it every morning, after your serum and before any makeup and reapply it every two hours if you are stepping out.