Product Review - Smooth and Supple

As we age, our skin loses hydration and elasticity. While makeup manages to add a superficial glow, the search is always on to find the best suitable product that would give a real boost and make the skin appear supple and smooth.

Plum’s 2% Niacinamide Gel Cream & Rice Water Moisture Gel Cream is where your search ends. Regular use over a month regulated sebum production and reduced blemishes, brightening the skin tone.

Even my stubborn acne marks have taken a beating. What I liked about the product was that it is completely non-greasy making it an easy all-day wear with a velvety matte finish.

It blends easily into skin and can double up as a primer too. In fact, it has become my go-to product for a basic layer under the foundation and sunscreen. Though, to be honest, the product is not your best friend for night use, especially if you have sensitive skin.

2% Niacinamide Gel Cream & Rice Water Moisture Gel Cream Price: Rs 525

Available: Online and retail