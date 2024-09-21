Product Review - Say Hello to Radiant Skin

If you’re struggling with dull and lackluster skin, Paula's Choice Oil-Reducing Cleanser is nothing less than magic for you. The product is designed to purify your skin, remove impurities, and help you achieve a radiant, glowing complexion.

The cleanser maintains the skin's natural balance, ensuring that neither oily nor dry areas are overly disrupted. This helps promote a more harmonious complexion.

The texture is light and doesn’t strip my skin. It is perfect for those who prefer a cream-to-foam cleanser that can be used around the eyes and rinses without leaving a residue.

Wet face and apply a small amount of cleanser to your face and eye area with vigorous, yet gentle, circular motions. One of the key ingredients is the sunflower seed oil. I also use it before bedtime.

What sets it apart for me is that it is fragrance free. It is one of the best oil cleansers I have used in a long time. I am going to stick to this one for quite some time.

Product: Paula’s Choice Oil Reducing Cleanser Price: Rs 1,870

Available: Online