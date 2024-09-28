Product Review - Lip-smacking, Eye-catching

I had been on the lookout for that elusive shade of brown nude lipstick for a while now, that is, until I got my hands on Sugar’s POV Mousse Muse in the shade Roseate Spoonbill. It renders your lips a warm tone of brown that looks effortless and elegant.

The best part about the product is that unlike most nude brown lipsticks, it does not turn into a shade of pink when applied on a wheatish complexion like mine.

Besides that, it is smooth, lightweight and a single stroke is enough to get the right amount of tint both for office wear and a glamorous occasion. And, it doesn’t transfer. For those looking for more colourful alternatives, they have a total of 14 shades, including pinks and reds to choose from.

In case you are not a lipstick person, worry not. Sugar’s got you covered too, with its range of Partner in Shine Lip Gloss. It mimics all the good qualities of their mousse lipstick.

Like the lipstick, it is lightweight and non-transferrable. The tint, however, is lighter and glossier, making it seem like the natural tone of your lips. It comes in 15 different shades, and is just the product you want in order to ace that no-makeup makeup look.

Sugar Partner in Shine Lip Gloss Price: Rs 699

Sugar POV Mousse Muse Price: Rs 599

Available: Online and retail