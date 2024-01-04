Home Lifestyle Health

Kickstarting your nutrition journey

Understand nutritional needs: Understand the macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) your body needs for optimal functioning.

Published: 04th January 2024 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2024 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Health, fitness, food, healthy, wellness, veggies, weight loss

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sadhvika Srinivas
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Getting started on your nutrition goals is great for overall well-being.  Here are ways to get started:

Set clear goals: Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals. Having a clear goal provides direction, whether it’s weight loss, muscle gain, or improved energy.

Understand nutritional needs: Understand the macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) your body needs for optimal functioning.

Meal planning: This can help you resist the temptation of unhealthy choices when hungry.

Hydration: Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily, but individual needs vary.

Balanced diet: Include a variety of foods, like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. 

Portion control: Use smaller plates to help control the amount of food you eat and avoid overeating.

Limit processed foods: Opt for whole, natural foods whenever possible.

Incorporate healthy snacks: Plan healthy snacks between meals to keep your energy levels stable and prevent overeating.

Regular eating schedule: This can help regulate your metabolism and prevent excessive hunger that might lead to poor food choices.

Gradual changes: Smaller, sustainable adjustments to your diet makes it easier to adapt to new habits.
Listen to your body: Eat when you’re hungry, and stop when you’re satisfied.

Physical activity: Regular exercise helps burn calories, improves metabolism, and supports overall well-being.

Accountability and support: Share your goals with friends, family, or a support group. Having a support system can keep you motivated and accountable.

Track your progress: This can help you identify patterns and make necessary adjustments.

Seek professional guidance: Consult a dietitian to create a personalised plan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nutrition goals Meal planning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp