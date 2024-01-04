Kickstarting your nutrition journey

Sadhvika Srinivas By

BENGALURU: Getting started on your nutrition goals is great for overall well-being. Here are ways to get started:

Set clear goals: Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals. Having a clear goal provides direction, whether it’s weight loss, muscle gain, or improved energy.

Understand nutritional needs: Understand the macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) your body needs for optimal functioning.

Meal planning: This can help you resist the temptation of unhealthy choices when hungry.

Hydration: Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily, but individual needs vary.

Balanced diet: Include a variety of foods, like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats.

Portion control: Use smaller plates to help control the amount of food you eat and avoid overeating.

Limit processed foods: Opt for whole, natural foods whenever possible.

Incorporate healthy snacks: Plan healthy snacks between meals to keep your energy levels stable and prevent overeating.

Regular eating schedule: This can help regulate your metabolism and prevent excessive hunger that might lead to poor food choices.

Gradual changes: Smaller, sustainable adjustments to your diet makes it easier to adapt to new habits.

Listen to your body: Eat when you’re hungry, and stop when you’re satisfied.

Physical activity: Regular exercise helps burn calories, improves metabolism, and supports overall well-being.

Accountability and support: Share your goals with friends, family, or a support group. Having a support system can keep you motivated and accountable.

Track your progress: This can help you identify patterns and make necessary adjustments.

Seek professional guidance: Consult a dietitian to create a personalised plan.

