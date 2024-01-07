Grey matters

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

Express News Service

Hair has always played a crucial role in the overall physical appearance of humans. In Ayurveda, the intricacies of hair are explored with scalp hair known as kesha and bodily hair termed roma-loma. The greying of hair is called palithyam, where palithyam kesasuklatwam symbolises the whiteness of hair.

Understanding the pathophysiology of palithyam:

Rasa Dushti (Factors affecting rasa): Ayurveda underscores the importance of balanced rasa, derived from food digestion, in nurturing skin and hair. Any disruption in consistency impacts the skin and, consequently, the hair. Ayurvedic cosmetology interventions often commence by addressing digestion and metabolism.

Pitharaktha Dushti (Factors affecting pitha and raktha): It has been observed that the foods that are inflammatory (abhishyandi) and that digest slowly, creating heartburn (vidaahi), have the potential to vitiate the pitha dosha, which regulates transformation and metabolism. In turn, the pitha will vitiate rasa and raktha, the building blocks that usher life. This affects the nourishment to hair and makes them turn grey. Ayurvedic wisdom points to the role of fast foods, late-night dinners, and spicy foods in premature greying. Inadequate sleep further contributes to grey hair.

Involvement of Manas: The mind, or manas, is seen as the foundation of diseases, influencing body functions. Emotional wellbeing directly impacts rasa dhathu functions, affecting organ systems, including hair. Mental stress contributes to premature greying by disrupting rasa circulation.

Diet and Lifestyle: Both play a crucial role in preventing premature greying. Excessive consumption of spicy, sour, salty, and hot foods can disturb pitha and raktha, creating conditions for the same. Irregular eating habits, late-night non-vegetarian dinners, and imbalanced diets, such as excessive protein intake from supplements like egg whites, are linked to early greying, especially in individuals with a predisposition to pitha dominance. Abnormal liver functions also contribute to it. While greying was once common in the late 40s or early 50s, it now occurs in the late 30s or earlier. Greying before 30 years of age is considered abnormal, except in genetically predisposed individuals with a family history.

How to Treat: There are some specific internal medications prescribed to control pitha, which would bring down greying of hair. One needs to be on long-duration medications depending on the condition. It can coexist with other clinical conditions, which have to be ruled out primarily.

How to Prevent: One has to ensure proper diet and a stress-free life. Also, there are many head oils like prapoundareekadi kera tailam, kaiyonyadi kera tailam, balaguluchyadi kera tailam, etc., used from individual to individual.

Role of Panchakarma: In severe and chronic cases, virechana (therapeutic purgation) and nasyam (nasal administration of medicine) have a great role. Also, different shirodhara with oil-processed milk, processed buttermilk, etc., is practiced after clinical analysis. Hence, let’s embrace the potential of Ayurveda to ward off the greying of hair, fostering lives brimming with vitality.

The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala

