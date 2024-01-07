Product Review-Shield Your Skin
Suitable for all skin types, it is free from harsh chemicals, is lightweight, non-greasy and swiftly gets absorbed into the skin.
Published: 07th January 2024 05:00 AM | Last Updated: 06th January 2024 12:23 PM
Tis the season to give special care to the skin. It’s important to provide a protective shield against the cold weather’s detrimental effects. La Shield Probiotic Moisturizer Face Cream is the answer, especially if you are looking for a product that is easy on the pocket and effective too.
Infused with the goodness of probiotics and beneficial microbes, it acts as a protective elixir for the skin, warding off cold-related skin vulnerabilities. The product claims that its deep hydration lasts for 72 hours.
Can’t really attest to it, as after wearing it through the day, I religiously followed my nighttime regime of cleansing. What I can attest to is that applying it adds a touch of radiance to the face, which is oh-so-needed in the winter.
La Shield Probiotic Moisturizer Face Cream Price: Rs 399
Available at: Online stores