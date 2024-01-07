Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review-Shield Your Skin

La Shield Probiotic Moisturizer Face Cream.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Tis the season to give special care to the skin. It’s important to provide a protective shield against the cold weather’s detrimental effects. La Shield Probiotic Moisturizer Face Cream is the answer, especially if you are looking for a product that is easy on the pocket and effective too.

Infused with the goodness of probiotics and beneficial microbes, it acts as a protective elixir for the skin, warding off cold-related skin vulnerabilities. The product claims that its deep hydration lasts for 72 hours.

Can’t really attest to it, as after wearing it through the day, I religiously followed my nighttime regime of cleansing. What I can attest to is that applying it adds a touch of radiance to the face, which is oh-so-needed in the winter.

Suitable for all skin types, it is free from harsh chemicals, is lightweight, non-greasy and swiftly gets absorbed into the skin.

La Shield Probiotic Moisturizer Face Cream Price: Rs 399

Available at: Online stores

