No more rusting out at work: Combat the emotion of feeling burnt out

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

Monday Blues is so 2023. The buzzword at the office this year is the Bare Minimum Monday (BMM) phenomenon where you feel so overwhelmed with work that you just do the bare minimum to get by and postpone it all to the next day. It’s okay to face BMM on the first day of work after a long weekend, but if that’s happening every week and every month, then it could be a symptom of ‘Rust Out’, a silent cousin of burnout. Rusting out manifests itself as a state of extreme boredom and a profound loss of motivation characterised by disengagement and a sense of purposelessness.

Sameer Chandra at 42, had climbed the corporate ladder to lead operations at a prestigious event management firm in Hyderabad. Burnout became his reality. Seeking respite, he switched to a job promising good pay and flexibility, only to find himself in the clutches of what psychologists now term “rusting out”. According to Gallup’s 2023 Workplace Report, a staggering majority of people worldwide are susceptible to rusting out. Less than 20 per cent are fully engaged in their work, resulting in economic losses and declining mental health. Rusting out is a problem that can affect even the most confident individuals, leading them to question their self-worth.

Sruthi Ravindran, psychologist, workplace wellbeing coach and founder of The Happy Space (an online service that works with millennial and Gen Z employees) from Bengaluru, advocates for self-reflection as a powerful tool to combat this phenomenon. Guiding clients to explore their core values through reflection, assessments, talk therapy, or coaching exercises helps them find their true north.

So what’s her advice on coping with this challenges? “Waiting for employers to fulfill all needs is a passive approach. Instead, individuals can take charge by initiating new projects, mentoring juniors, collaborating with other teams, or enrolling in new courses. Staying curious and breaking the cycle of rusting out through exploration and asking questions is another key strategy,” she says, as she highlights the critical role of communication in preventing rusting out, especially for business owners. Normalising conversations around company values and aligning them with employees’ values from the hiring stage ensures a good work environment.

Harleen Bagga, a renowned psychotherapist and founder of Soul Therapy with Harleen Bagga in Hyderabad, draws attention to societal conditioning as a contributor. “From an early age, the relentless pursuit of success, fueled by societal expectations, can lead to adverse effects in both personal and professional spheres. ‘Rust out’, a term introduced by psychotherapist Paula Coles, encapsulates the feeling of extreme boredom and loss of motivation arising from the monotony of this competitive race,” she says.

Combat the Emotion

Sense of Purpose: Redefine and reaffirm your relevance within the broader context of your career

Gratitude: Cultivate a habit of counting your blessings daily

Self-awareness: Reevaluate expectations based on facts rather than assumptions, promoting

a healthier mindset

Positive Reinforcement Cycle: Establish a routine that challenges you, fosters continuous learning, and inspires personal growth

Social Circle: Invest time in socialising to counter isolation

