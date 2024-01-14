Home Lifestyle Health

Product Review - Every day a good hair day  

Formulated with keratin proteins, the products replenish hair follicles and help them stay strong.

Published: 14th January 2024

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

One thing that has always been my Achilles Heel is my frizzy hair. No amount of oiling and serum keeps it in place. Needless to say, I’m always on the lookout for a shampoo and conditioner that would result in smooth turnout, without the hair getting too oily.

Barcode’s Keratin Therapy shampoo and conditioner were a godsend. After a wash, my locks looked strong, sleek and healthy. Formulated with keratin proteins, the products replenish hair follicles and help them stay strong.

The duo is the perfect nutrition for hair making them luscious and glossy. Since they promote a healthy scalp, you can keep dandruff at bay this winter. I also noticed less breakage. I was quite impressed with the conditioner, which rinses off easily and the hair is instantly smooth to the touch. Even after blow drying, there were fewer knots.

Barcode Keratin Therapy Shampoo Price: Rs 1,149

Barcode Keratin Therapy Conditioner; Price: Rs 1,149

Available: Online

