Product Review - Magical Mondays

Body butter is quite helpful when the skin becomes dry, harsh, or dehydrated, and Dusky India's My Monday Shiitake Mushroom Body Butter doesn't disappoint. It has an array of natural ingredients, including shiitake mushrooms, sesame oil, rhododendron flower extracts, aloe vera extracts, lilies, and lotus oil, which feels super light on the skin.

I have been using it for over a month and can see a visible difference in the dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and uneven skin tone. It makes the skin instantly feel moisturised, hydrated, and, well, fragrant too.

The consistency is smooth, and the butter spreads evenly on the skin, highlighting its instant absorption capacity. It is also pocket-sized, so packing it when travelling outdoors won't be an issue.

My Monday Price: Rs 640

Available: Online