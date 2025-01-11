Product Review - Skintillating!

We know that nothing can stop ageing, but you can slow it down and make it easier and softer on your skin. There is one condition though—you should have the right ingredient which can act as a magic wand. I recently discovered the Purely Your Madhu Yashti Anti-Ageing Serum, featuring licorice root as its star ingredient.

It is a potent antioxidant that brightens skin tone, reduces hyperpigmentation, and soothes inflammation. Combined with sesame oil, it is apt for deep hydration. Plus there is the goodness of milk for gentle exfoliation.

The serum delivers intense nourishment with cardamom extract that enhances the complexion while reducing redness, making it ideal for winter-stressed skin. I like to use it at night as the perfect recipe to rejuvenate tired skin.

You can use it on cold winter mornings, provided you are not exposing your skin to sun. While the serum delivers what it promises, I wouldn’t suggest it for oily skin. The sesame oil and milk might result in acne. But if you have normal or dry skin, this serum can work wonders. And at its price, it is a steal!

Madhu Yashti Anti-Ageing Serum Price: Rs 475

Available: purelyyours.com