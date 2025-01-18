Product Review - The Perfect Hue

I recently tried the lipstick and nail polish from Nattie M. While I was quite happy with the nail paint, the lipstick left me wanting. The nail paint offers a high-shine, glamorous finish in just one coat. It glides well over the nails and the shine remains even after days.

But the circular shape of the bottle cap makes it difficult to hold while applying the paint. It looks cute, but function-wise it is a big put-downer. The lipstick, on the other hand, has some hits and misses.

It has a range of nice shades and is easy to apply in a jiffy, and is not at all sticky. But it has a downside. If you are wearing it for a couple of hours, it works, but if you plan to wear it through the day, it ends up drying the lips. At the same time, the shade lasts for a long time, and you won’t require a retouch.

Nattie M lipstick Price: Rs 888

Nattie M nail polish Price: Rs 220

Available: nattiem.com