Listen to Your Gut

BENGALURU: Ever wondered how digestion happens in the body? The food we eat transverse through four tubes – the oesophagus, stomach, small intestine and finally through the large intestine which is also called the colon. A colonoscopy is a test to diagnose the problems of the large intestine.

When do you need a colonoscopy?

If you have altered bowel habits.

Loose stools not improving even after four weeks of treatment.

If you find blood in stools.

Recent onset of constipation.

If you have low haemoglobin.

If you have recurrent pain in the abdomen.

If you notice significant weight loss – and suspect colon cancer.

Screening colonoscopy of normal individuals – if a family member has colon cancer.

Suspected intestinal diseases like tuberculosis, Crohn’s disease and IBS – Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

At what level of haemoglobin is colonoscopy required?

Normally men should have hemoglobin of 13gm and women, 11gm. Any level below that needs to be evaluated. We do see patients just taking iron tablets or iron injections for low haemoglobin and not getting tested. They are found to have colon cancers at a later date. So it is always better to get a colonoscopy done before taking iron tablets.

How is a colonoscopy done?

Normally the intestine is filled with stool. So bowels have to be cleansed before a colonoscopy.