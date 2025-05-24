Can your emotions reveal your health? This innovation thinks so

CHENNAI: In a landmark stride toward reimagining the future of medicine, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), the guardian of over 600 medical, dental, Ayurveda, and allied health institutions—has joined hands with global consulting and services company Nihilent to usher in a revolution in emotional diagnostics -- an extensive clinical trial of an innovative technology Emoscape.

At the heart of this transformative collaboration lies Emoscape, Nihilent’s cutting-edge, AI-driven emotion detection platform that draws on the deep emotional currents of India’s ancient philosophy --Navarasa—the nine emotions that form the essence of human experience.

This partnership, according to Nihilent that uses a human-centered approach for problem-solving and change management, is not merely a convergence of tradition and technology—it is the beginning of a movement that sees emotional well-being not as an afterthought, but as the cornerstone of healing.

AI meets ancient wisdom

Emoscape’s breakthrough technology captures subtle upper-body movements in 3D to decode nine primal emotions—love, joy, compassion, anger, courage, fear, disgust, wonder, and calmness—in real time. Inspired by Navarasa, the emotional framework that has guided Indian performing arts for millennia, Emoscape elevates these time-honored insights with advanced AI to bring clarity and depth to a dimension of healthcare that has long been elusive: the patient’s emotional world.

For the first time, physicians and mental health professionals will have access to tools that don’t just treat symptoms—but truly understand the person behind them.

According to Lt Gen (Dr.) Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor of MUHS, as she spoke at the ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between MUHS and Nihilent. She emphasised that the union of Navarasa and artificial intelligence marks a profound evolution in how care is conceived and delivered.

You cannot separate the mind from the body. Healthcare must be holistic. By combining the time-tested wisdom of Navarasa with state-of-the-art technology, we are opening new doors for understanding and addressing emotional well-being,” she said while talking to media on Thursday.

With this collaboration, MUHS is not only reaffirming its legacy as a beacon of medical education and innovation, but boldly stepping into the vanguard of 21st-century healthcare.