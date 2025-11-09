Radiance rush

I’ve been using the Ceuticoz Ivorine Vitamin C & Glutathione Daily Moisturizer and the Ceuticoz Ivorine Lightweight Mineral Fluid Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++ for a few weeks now, and I have to say—my skin is thriving! The moisturiser feels super smooth and light. It sinks in quickly, doesn’t make my skin oily, and gives a nice, healthy glow. It has Vitamin C and Glutathione, which sound fancy but basically mean my skin looks brighter and fresher. Every morning, I look a little more awake—even on days when I’m definitely not. It also layers perfectly under makeup, which is a huge plus. The sunscreen is my new favourite part of the routine.