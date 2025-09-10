Mass hysteria at Heathrow airport; how social contagion works?

BATH: Heathrow's Terminal 4 was evacuated on September 8 as fire crews were called in to investigate possible hazardous materials at the London airport.

After a few hours of halted flights and frustrating inconvenience, emergency services declared that no adverse substance had been found anywhere in the airport.

People were allowed back into the terminal, and normal service was resumed.

In the meantime, however, 21 people were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

So what really happened at Heathrow? According to the Metropolitan Police, it was probably mass hysteria.

Such outbreaks variously called mass psychogenic disorder, mass sociogenic illness, epidemic hysteria or mass hysteria, are all types of social contagion.

They are typically characterised by the rapid spread, between members of a social group, of symptoms that have no apparent known cause and for which no physical infectious agent can be identified.

The symptoms are real, but the trigger is psychological.

History is full of examples.

In 1962, a textile factory in the US city of Spartanburg, South Carolina, shut down after dozens of workers reported rashes, numbness, nausea and fainting.

Investigators suspected an insect in a shipment of cloth, but no evidence of such a cause was ever found.

Sociologists later concluded that, while an insect bite may have triggered the first case, the rest were probably psychogenic (something that originates from psychological factors rather than a physical cause).

Clusters of illness followed social ties, and the main predictors were background anxiety and stress classic conditions for hysterical contagion.

Mass psychogenic effects have been recorded even further back in time.

The infamous dancing plague of 1518 in Strasbourg began with a single woman dancing without pause.

Within weeks, hundreds of others had joined her. In a misguided attempt to help the victims dance away their mania, officials in the town hired musicians. They erected an enormous stage for the merrymakers to help them burn off their energy.

Unsurprisingly, this only attracted more people to the fray.

At its height, 15 people a day were reported to be dropping dead until the dancing abruptly stopped.

Positive feedback loop In their early stages, infectious diseases typically spread according to a mathematical mechanism known as a positive feedback loop.

These are characterised by a signal that triggers a response or series of responses which ultimately ends up amplifying the original signal.

In an epidemic, infected individuals can come into contact and infect susceptible people, creating more infectious individuals who have the power to infect more people, and so on.

Something similar happens in the spread of social epidemics -- only in these cases, the illness is spread by the infectious power of emotion, rather than something physical.

The same mathematics that we use to describe the explosive onset of an infectious disease can be used to describe the viral outbreak of an idea.

Just because an illness is spread by an idea or emotion, rather than a virus or bacterium, it doesn't make that illness any less real for the communities or people affected.

Scientists have suggested that a hugely diverse range of social phenomena from generosity to violence and from kindness to unemployment -- may be socially contagious.

Some scientists have even come full circle by suggesting that diseases like obesity, which is typically considered to be a non-communicable disorder, may have a strong social component that allows it to spread like a contagious disease.

Whether teen pregnancy, for example, is genuinely socially contagious, as some scientists claim, is still hotly debated.

What is clear is that positive feedback loops can amplify an initially small quantity to unexpected magnitudes. For this reason, the impact of positive feedback is sometimes referred to as the snowball effect.

A small amount of snow that begins rolling down a hillside picks up more snow as it rolls and increases in size.